Martin allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings during Friday's win over Texas. He recorded six strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Reynaldo Lopez fired a pair of shutout frames before turning the ball over to Martin to begin the third inning. The 25-year-old coughed up a solo home run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia, respectively. Martin is now sporting a 4.11 ERA through 15.1 MLB frames this season. He could be headed back to Triple-A Charlotte soon as Lance Lynn (knee) is expected to join the rotation next week.