White Sox's Davis Martin: Strong start continues Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin took a no-decision Thursday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on six hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.
The 29-year-old right-hander continues to be a bright spot for White Sox to begin the 2026 campaign. Martin fanned a season-high seven Thursday, and he even spun at least six frames while yielding two runs or fewer in his fourth consecutive start. He holds an outstanding 2.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB over 31.1 innings thus far, so Martin will be hoping to keep the good times rolling in his next scheduled outing versus the Angels.
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