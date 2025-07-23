Martin (2-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out three in five innings.

Martin pitched well outside of a troublesome second frame during which the Rays plated all four of their runs. Excluding the one inning, Martin faced just one over the minimum and ended his night by striking out Yandy Diaz. Martin's record does not properly reflect his performance this season. He now owns a 3.89 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB in 85.2 innings and lines up for another start at home against the Phillies next week.