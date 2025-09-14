Martin (6-10) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Martin kept the Guardians batters in check for most of his outing outside of a C.J. Kayfus two-run homer in the second, but the White Sox batters weren't able to generate enough runs for the 28-year-old right-hander to avoid the loss. Martin has yielded three earned runs or less in nine of 10 starts since the All-Star break, and over that span he has a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 51.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up to face the Padres on the road next weekend.