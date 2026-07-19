White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Starts up rehab assignment

Thorpe (elbow/appendectomy) struck out three and allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings Saturday in his first rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Thorpe's appearance was his first at any level since July 31, 2024, as he had his rookie campaign cut short by a bone spur in his elbow before he had his entire 2025 season wiped out after requiring Tommy John surgery last April. He then had his rehab program slowed down in May, when he required an emergency appendectomy. The right-hander delivered solid results in his first minor-league outing, but he'll still be in line for an extended rehab assignment that will eventually shift to Triple-A Charlotte. While Thorpe could make a case for a back-end spot in the big-league rotation if he looks strong throughout his minor-league assignment, the playoff-contending White Sox may prefer to option the 25-year-old to Triple-A once his 30-day rehab window comes to a close.