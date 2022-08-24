site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Day off Wednesday
Harrison is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Harrison will get a breather after he went 2-for-8 with a strikeout while starting the last two games. Romy Gonzalez will replace him at second base and bat eighth versus Baltimore.
