Harrison exited Thursday's game against the Orioles after being hit by a pitch in the elbow in the fifth inning, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Harrison was hit by a Dean Kremer offering and originally remained in the game. However, he exited in the sixth inning and Lenyn Sosa entered the game in his place. The issue didn't appear to be particularly serious, though there will likely be more information available after the game.