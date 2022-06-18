Harrison went 2-for-3 Friday against the Astros.
Harrison entered the game after Yoan Moncada was forced to exit with right hamstring tightness. He recorded multiple hits for his second straight appearance, and he could be in line for an increased role at third base as long as Moncada is sidelined. Overall, Harrison is hitting .210/.277/.306 with 19 runs scored across 138 plate appearances.
