Manager Tony La Russa said that Harrison isn't starting Saturday against the Diamondbacks due to "bumps and bruises," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

While the extent of Harrison's injury isn't yet clear, he's out of the lineup after drawing two consecutive starts. Once he's fully healthy, he should see his fair share of playing time at third base since Yoan Moncada (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.