Palacios went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 10-5 victory over the Rangers.

Palacios launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Jack Leiter to open the scoring for the White Sox on Saturday. The 29-year-old has struggled to carve out a consistent role in the big leagues but is having a stellar week at the plate. Over his past seven games, Palacios is slashing .304/.333/.652 with two home runs and five RBI.