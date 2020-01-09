White Sox's Kodi Medeiros: DFA'd by White Sox
Medeiros was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.
The 23-year-old was added to the 40-man roster after the 2018 season in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he'll now be removed in order to make room for Edwin Encarnacion. Medeiros has been stuck at the Double-A level over the past two seasons as he recorded a 5.10 ERA with a 75:51 K:BB over 83 innings with Double-A Birmingham in 2019.
