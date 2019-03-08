White Sox's Kodi Medeiros: Sent to Double-A
Medeiros was optioned to Double-A Birmingham.
He has logged 137.2 innings at Double-A, but struggled with his control there last season, particularly after getting traded from the Brewers. In all likelihood, Medeiros will be a reliever in the big leagues, but the White Sox will continue to develop him as a starter for now.
