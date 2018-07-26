Mederios was sent to the White Sox alongside Wilber Perez in exchange for Joakim Soria on Thursday.

Medeiros has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign with Double-A Biloxi, during which he's logged a 3.14 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 9.3 K/9 across 103.1 innings. The 2015 first-round pick has long been praised for his potential, but this season has been the first time he's ever provided on that promise. Look for him to continue at the Double-A level, with a chance at starting the 2019 year in Triple-A Charlotte if he keeps up with this recent form.