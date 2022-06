Crick was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Wednesday, retroactive to June 14.

Crick gave up three runs over 2.1 innings over his last two outings, and it's possible that his elbow injury contributed to his struggles. He'll be unavailable until at least late June, while Vince Velasquez (groin) was reinstated from the IL to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers.