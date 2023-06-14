Robert went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Robert went hitless for the fifth time in 10 games in June, but he was able to pick up his second steal of the month. The outfielder is up to four steals on five tries this season. He's had some struggles at the plate, batting .261 -- his lowest mark since 2020 -- with an .835 OPS, 15 home runs, 34 RBI and 42 runs scored. The counting stats are there, so Robert remains a strong play in fantasy, even with a rough 29.4 percent strikeout rate.