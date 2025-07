Robert (forearm) will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game versus the Phillies.

Robert was struck on the right forearm by a pitch in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss to the Cubs, but X-rays came back clean and he's back in there a day later. The 27-year-old has finally heated up at the plate with a .926 OPS in July and is good bet to be traded to a contender this week.