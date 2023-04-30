Robert told reporters after Saturday's loss to the Rays that he's been dealing with a tight right hamstring, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Robert was bench after White Sox manager Pedro Grifol believed that Robert had a mental lapse and didn't run out a ground ball in Saturday's loss to the Rays. Robert also told reporters that he didn't tell the coaching staff about the right hamstring, even after he was benched. Robert could be back in the lineup for Sunday's finale, but there could be further discipline or a possibility of Robert resting his hamstring as well. It's a less-than-ideal situation.