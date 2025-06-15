White Sox's Luis Robert: Downplays injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert (thumb) expects to play Tuesday versus the Cardinals, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robert said following Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers that his thumb "feels good" and that he "should be good to go" for Tuesday's series opener against St. Louis. The outfielder has secured at least one hit in his last five games, batting .368 with a solo home run and four RBI over that stretch.
