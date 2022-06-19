Robert went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Astros.

Robert had a pair of two-run knocks in the contest, plating a pair each in the third and fourth innings. He accounted for more than half of the White Sox's run production in the win. The 24-year-old outfielder has now hit safely in nine straight games, going 13-for-41 (.317) in that span. He's up to a .290/.326/.406 slash line with six home runs, 28 RBI, 30 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 218 plate appearances.