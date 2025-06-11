White Sox's Luis Robert: Ends homer drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Astros.
Robert took Lance McCullers deep in the fourth inning to tally his sixth home run of the season and first since May 2. He is hitting just .184 across 237 plate appearances on the campaign and has shown very few signs of turning things around by going just 5-for-33 across his last 10 games. The one positive to Robert's season is his 21 stolen bases.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Bounces back with three RBI in win•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Good to go Friday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out Thursday due to BP mishap•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out of lineup again Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Expected to sit next two games•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Dropping down in order•