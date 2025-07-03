White Sox's Luis Robert: Expected back quickly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert (hamstring) ran and took batting practice prior to Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, MLB.com reports.
Robert landed on the injured list Sunday, and his return to activity so quickly is a positive sign. There's no official timeline for his return, but the White Sox hope he can return closely after his minimum stint on the injured list is over.
