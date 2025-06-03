White Sox's Luis Robert: Expected to sit next two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
White Sox manager Will Venable said that Robert will also remain on the bench Wednesday, as he gets a two-day mental break while battling through a season-long slump, per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times. The 27-year-old has gone 1-for-20 over his last seven contests to drag his season batting line down to .177/.266/.286. Michael Taylor will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday.