Robert is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

White Sox manager Will Venable said that Robert will also remain on the bench Wednesday, as he gets a two-day mental break while battling through a season-long slump, per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times. The 27-year-old has gone 1-for-20 over his last seven contests to drag his season batting line down to .177/.266/.286. Michael Taylor will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday.