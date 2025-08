Robert went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Angels.

Robert extended his hitting streak to five games with a single to lead off the second inning. He then stole second base -- his 29th bag of the year -- and came around to score the only run of the game. During his five-game hitting streak, Robert has gone 7-for-18 with three RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases.