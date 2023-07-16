Robert went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Robert extended Chicago's lead to 4-0 in the second inning with an RBI single before breaking the game open with a two-run homer off Michael Soroka in the sixth, his 27th long ball of the year. The 25-year-old Robert has at least one hit in 28 of his last 35 games -- he's batting .316 with 14 home runs in that span. It's been a breakthrough season for Robert. He's now slashing .276/.332/.575 with 63 runs scored and 56 RBI, both career highs, while going 8-for-10 on stolen base attempts.