White Sox's Luis Robert: Getting hot at plate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Monday against the Rays.
Robert extended his hitting streak to eight games, pre-dating the All-Star break. He has hit .393 with two home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. Robert remains in the lower half of the White Sox's batting order, but that could change if he keeps up his recent caliber of production.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receiving Tuesday off•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sets career steals mark in rout•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Shows off power and speed in win•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Pops ninth homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Activated from 10-day IL•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Return from IL imminent•