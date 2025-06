Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Robert took Ryne Nelson deep in the second inning for the White Sox's lone run of the night. He has just three hits in 27 at-bats since June 17, with two of those going for solo home runs. On another positive note, Robert did not strike out Tuesday night and has a 3:3 BB:K over his last four games.