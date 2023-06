Robert went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Robert took Kutter Crawford deep in the fourth and sixth innings to push the White Sox to the win. Over his last 13 games, Robert has four multi-hit efforts and seven of his 21 homers for the season. The star outfielder is slashing .269/.326/.559 with 42 RBI, 51 runs scored, 20 doubles and four stolen bases through 76 contests as a potent power bat in the heart of Chicago's order.