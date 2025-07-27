Robert (forearm) underwent X-rays on his right forearm, which came back negative, after Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert took a 101.1 mph fastball from Daniel Palencia off of his right forearm with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, ultimately remaining in the game. The outfielder seems to have avoided a significant injury, and he's expected to undergo treatment in the coming days. The potential trade candidate can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener with the Phillies.