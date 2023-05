Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

Robert had himself a series against the Astros over the weekend. He finished 6-for-11 and capped things off with a solo home run in the fourth and a double in the sixth. He's went long in three straight now and is slashing .422/.509/.933 with six homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs and a 5:11 BB:K over 13 games in May.