White Sox's Luis Robert: Idle Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against the CUbs.
Robert will start Friday's game on the bench, marking his second time missing the White Sox lineup in three games. The center fielder is riding a nine-game hit streak and has a .636 OPS on the year. Michael Taylor will patrol center field for Friday's series opener.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Tending to groin injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receiving Tuesday off•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Getting hot at plate•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sets career steals mark in rout•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Shows off power and speed in win•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Pops ninth homer•