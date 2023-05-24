Robert left Tuesday's game against the Guardians with a potential injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Robert stumbled while attempting to field a ball in the eighth inning, and the outfielder has been replaced by Romy Gonzalez in center field. For now, Robert should be considered day-to-day.
