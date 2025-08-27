White Sox general manager Chris Getz acknowledged Wednesday that Robert could be done for the season after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert suffered the injury during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Given that he's been diagnosed with a moderate strain and the White Sox have less than five weeks of games remaining, a return before the end of the season looks like a long shot for Robert. Getz also noted Wednesday that the club remains "committed to Luis," perhaps hinting that the organization plans on exercising Robert's $20 million team option for 2026 this offseason. If Robert's 2025 season is indeed over, he'll finish with a .223/.297/.364 batting line, 14 home runs, 33 stolen bases, 53 RBI and 52 runs over 428 plate appearances. He performed much better following the All-Star break with a .298/.352/.456 slash line, after he had batted just .190/.275/.325 in the first half.