Robert went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base Monday against the Rangers.
Robert had a mixed performance. He collected multiple hits for the first time since returning from the All-Star break, but he also struck out three times and has multiple punchouts in four consecutive games. He also continued his strong stolen base production, as he tallied his ninth stolen base across 16 contests in July and has yet to be caught in that span.
