White Sox's Luis Robert: Out again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert (groin) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Cubs.
Robert will miss a second consecutive start Saturday due to groin tightness. Brooks Baldwin will shift to center field as a result, and Michael Taylor will start in left.
