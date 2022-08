Robert (wrist) isn't expected to play a part in this weekend's series against the Diamondbacks, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Robert recently missed seven games with a sprained left, and while he's grabbed six hits (including three doubles) in five games since his return to action, he evidently needs a bit more time to heal. The White Sox have an off day Monday, so his earliest return date appears to be Tuesday against the Royals. Adam Engel will handle center field Friday.