Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners.

Robert has hit safely in each of his last seven games, going 10-for-26 (.385) with two homers, three stolen bases and five RBI in that span. The outfielder has provided consistency at the plate for nearly a month now, his first largely successful stretch of the season. He's at a .219/.301/.362 slash line with 12 homers, 46 RBI, 44 runs scored and 29 steals across 92 contests.