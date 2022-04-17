Robert went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Rays.
Robert has failed to collect a hit in each of his last three starts, spanning 12 at-bats. However, he reached base Saturday after a throwing error, and proceeded to steal second base before coming around to score. Robert now has five stolen bases and six runs scored across 29 plate appearances this season.
