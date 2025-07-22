White Sox's Luis Robert: Receiving Tuesday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Robert has come out of the All-Star break hot, going 7-for-14 with a homer, three stolen bases, five RBI and seven runs in four games, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Michael Taylor will receive the nod in center field and bat ninth against Tampa Bay righty Drew Rasmussen.
