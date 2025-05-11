Now Playing

Robert (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Though Robert will miss out on a second straight start, White Sox bench coach Walker McKinven suggested that the outfielder's sore right knee is considered a minor concern. Robert will be available off the bench Sunday, and the expectation is that he'll return to the lineup Tuesday in Cincinnati following Monday's team off day.

