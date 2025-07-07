Robert (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list within the next couple days, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert is eligible for activation at any time, and it sounds like it should happen at some point during the team's series against the Blue Jays that runs through Wednesday. He's been out since late May with a left hamstring strain, but Robert has been running for a few days and it appears he will skip a rehab assignment.