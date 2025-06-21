Robert went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Friday against the Blue Jays.

Robert cracked a 441-foot home run against Mason Fluharty in the third inning to tally his seventh long ball of the season. He continues to strike out an alarming clip -- he has a 35.2 percent strikeout rate in June -- but has managed 10 RBI, two homers and one stolen base across his last 15 games.