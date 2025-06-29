Robert (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, and he'll be re-evaluated Monday to determine whether he'll need a trip to the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The center fielder hasn't seen the field since being removed from Wednesday's contest due to a hamstring injury, and the White Sox are reaching the point where an IL decision needs to be made to maintain roster flexibility. Prior to the injury, Robert was in the midst of a 3-for-27 slump as he continues to struggle at the plate.