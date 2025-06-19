White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting out Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against St. Louis.
Robert went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts during a 5-4 loss in Game 1, and he'll retreat to the bench for the final game of the day. Michael Taylor will cover center field and bat ninth while Robert sits.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Back in action Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Downplays injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Scratched with thumb issue•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Ends homer drought•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Bounces back with three RBI in win•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Good to go Friday•