Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk against the Dodgers in an extra-innings loss Thursday.

Robert and Eloy Jimenez pushed Chicago to a fast start by hitting back-to-back homers in the first inning, though Robert would go on to strike out in three of his final four plate appearances. The performance is a pretty accurate encapsulation of the outfielder's play of late -- he's gone deep three times in his past four games but has also struck out in one-third of his plate appearances over that stretch. Robert has already established a career-high mark with 17 homers on the campaign, though both his .264 batting average and 29.5 percent strikeout rate are each his worst since his rookie season.