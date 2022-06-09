Robert went 0-for-3 with a stolen base Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Robert reached base in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch and proceeded to steal second base. It was his eighth swiped bag of the season, and he's been caught only once. Since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, Robert has gone 8-for-29 with three RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases in seven games.
