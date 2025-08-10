Manager Will Venable said Sunday that Perez (elbow) will throw a bullpen session before the White Sox determine his next steps, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

After Perez built up to four innings and 58 pitches in his second rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Venable suggested that the veteran southpaw would require another start in the minors before returning from the 60-day injured list. However, Venable's comments Sunday seemingly suggest that Perez's return from the IL could be expedited, depending on how the 34-year-old comes out of his upcoming throwing session. Perez has been on the shelf since April 19 due to a left flexor strain, so he'll likely have his workload monitored carefully if the White Sox bring him back from the IL during the upcoming week.