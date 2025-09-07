Perez (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on five hits and three walks over four innings as the White Sox fell 6-0 to the Tigers. He failed to strike out a batter.

The veteran southpaw had no margin for error in a matchup with Tarik Skubal, but after Perez served up a leadoff homer to Jahmai Jones, he completely unraveled in the fourth inning. Perez had allowed just four runs total (three earned) over 21.2 innings in August after returning from the IL, but his first outing in September provided an immediate correction to his ratios. Perez will carry a 3.15 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB through 45.2 innings on the season into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Cleveland.