White Sox's Martin Perez: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Perez has been sidelined since mid-April but has been engaging in bullpen sessions since early July. It's unclear exactly when he'll begin a rehab assignment, but it appears he could be lining up for a late August return.
