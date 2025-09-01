White Sox's Martin Perez: Quality start in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez took a no-decision in Sunday's 3-2 win against the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings with seven strikeouts.
The veteran southpaw held his own against a tough New York lineup in this 99-pitch outing, firing 62 strikes. Perez notched his fourth quality start of the season, as Aaron Judge accounted for the two runs he gave up -- the reigning AL MVP hit a solo shot in the first and scored on a Cody Bellinger double in third. Perez now sports a sterling 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB across 41.2 total frames. He is currently scheduled to face the division-leading Tigers in his next start on the road next weekend.
