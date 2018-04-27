Davidson went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI, helping the White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Royals on Thursday.

It was long balls number six and seven on the season for Davidson, the first time the 27-year-old slugger has left the yard since April 11. His .225 average leaves a bit to be desired and he's shown a tendency to be streaky, as five of his seven homers have come over the course of two games. Even so, his .353 on-base percentage and .563 slugging percentage are good for a .916 OPS, so if he's able to keep clubbing homers and maintain that number as the season progresses, it would keep him as a worthy fantasy option even if he doesn't hit for especially high average.